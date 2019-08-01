The world first met the Duggar family when they were just a clan of 16, featured in the 2004 documentary 14 Children and Pregnant Again. The supersized Baptist brood's fame grew along with their family, eventually leading to the hit TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting, which followed their adventures in home schooling, courtship and family expansion.

After the show's cancellation in 2015, fans continued to follow the Duggars on their follow-up seriesCounting On, as well as on their various social media pages. Led by parents Jim Bob and Michelle, the Duggar family now consists of 19 kids, eight sons- and daughters-in-law, and 13 grandchildren -- and counting!

As the eldest Duggar kids are growing up, getting married and having kids of their own, it can be hard to keep track of everyone. Here's ET's handy Duggar family tree -- from Jim Bob to Josie -- tracking marriages, births and all the other big announcements!

JIM BOB & MICHELLE

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar married on July 21, 1984, and started their family four years later with the birth of eldest son Josh. Jim Bob is a licensed realtor and owns several commercial properties in the family's Arkansas hometown. He also served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999-2002. The family are Independent Baptist Christians and home-schooled all 19 of their children.

JOSH

Birthday: March 3, 1988

Counting on: Josh married wife Anna on Sept. 26, 2008, and the couple are parents to five children: Mackynzie Renée, Michael James, Marcus Anthony, Meredith Grace and Mason Garrett. In April 2019, they announced that they were expecting baby No. 6, a girl!

JANA

Birthday: Jan. 12, 1990

Counting on: One half of the first set of Duggar twins, Jana launched her own Instagram account in January 2019 to give fans a closer look at her family, friends and faith, as well as her own individual interests like home decorating.

JOHN DAVID

Birthday: Jan. 12, 1990

Counting on: One half of the first set of Duggar twins, John-David married wife Abbie in November 2018. In August 2019, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child!

"We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world," read the couple's statement on the family's website. "It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!"

JILL

Birthday: May 17, 1991

Counting on: Jill married Derick Dillard on June 21, 2014, and the couple are parents to two sons: Israel David, born April 6, 2015, and Samuel Scott, born July 8, 2017.

JESSA

Birthday: Nov. 4, 1992

Counting on: Jessa married Ben Seewald on Nov. 1, 2014. The couple welcomed their son Spurgeon Elliott a year later on Nov. 5, 2015, and another boy, son Henry Wilberforce, on Feb. 6, 2017. On May 26, 2019, they became parents to a third child, welcoming a baby girl they named Ivy Jane.

JINGER

Birthday: Dec. 21, 1993

Counting on: Jinger married former professional soccer player Jeremy Vuolo on Nov. 5, 2016. The couple welcomed a daughter, Felicity Nicole, on July 19, 2018.

JOSEPH

Birthday: Jan. 20, 1995

Counting on: Joe married wife Kendra in 2017. The couple welcomed a son, Garrett David, in June 2018, and announced in April 2019 that they were expecting baby No. 2, a baby girl!

JOSIAH

Birthday: Aug. 28, 1996

Counting on: Josiah married wife Lauren on June 30, 2018. In May 2019, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby girl, after losing their first child, Asa, to miscarriage.

JOY-ANNA

Birthday: Oct. 28, 1997

Counting on: Joy married husband Austin Forsyth in May 2017. The pair welcomed son Gideon Martyn in February of the following year, and announced in May 2019 that they were expecting baby No. 2. Tragically, the pair shared with fans months later that they had lost the baby, a girl they named Annabell Elise.

"Annabell means 'God has favored me,' and Elise means 'God satisfies,'" the Forsyths wrote in their heartbreaking Instagram post. "What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus."

JEDEDIAH

Birthday: Dec. 30, 1998

Counting on: One half of the second set of Duggar twins, Jedediah works in lawn care and real estate maintenance, and he plans to be a real estate agent.

JEREMIAH

Birthday: Dec. 30, 1998

Counting on: One half of the second set of Duggar twins, Jeremiah works in lawn care and as a handyman.

JASON

Birthday: April 21, 2000

Counting on: Inspired by the family's time on TV, Jason plans to become a videographer.

JAMES

Birthday: July 7, 2001

Counting on: Named after his favorite Bible character, James' future plans include becoming a pilot.

JUSTIN

Birthday: Nov. 15, 2002

Counting on: The second-youngest Duggar son, Justin loves working on cars and plans to be a mechanic.

JACKSON

Birthday: May 23, 2004

Counting on: The youngest Duggar son, Jackson's future plans include becoming a translator and missionary pilot.

JOHANNAH

Birthday: Oct. 11, 2005

Counting on: The eldest of the younger block of Duggar girls, Johannah's future plans include becoming a doctor.

JENNIFER

Birthday: Aug. 2, 2007

Counting on: The 17th Duggar child -- she gave her family's TLC show its initial title -- Jennifer plans to become a veterinarian.

JORDYN-GRACE

Birthday: Dec. 18, 2008

Counting on: The first Duggar to have her birth documented on the family's regular TLC show, Jordyn aspires to be an artist when she grows up.

JOSIE

Birthday: Dec. 10, 2009

Counting on: Born prematurely during an emergency Caesarean section that played out on the family's show, Josie is now happy and healthy and plans to become a cook.

AMY DUGGAR KING

Though technically not a Duggar sibling, Jim Bob's niece Amy is a familiar face to fans of the family, and she'll soon be starting a brood of her own! Amy married Dillon King in September 2015, and in April 2019, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child, a boy they plan to name Daxton Ryan.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessa Duggar Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 With Husband Ben Seewald

Josh and Anna Duggar Expecting Baby No. 6

Joseph Duggar and Wife Kendra Expecting Baby No. 2 -- See Their Sweet Announcement