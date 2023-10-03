Santa is coming to town, and this year his elves are coming with him. For the first time ever, Food Network will bring the beloved Elf on the Shelf tradition to a holiday competition series, the channel announced on Tuesday.

The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown will showcase Santa and his Scout Elves as they work with cake master Duff Goldman to challenge six Sweetmaker teams in a competition packed full of sugary surprises.

"Each week, the teams must create edible showpieces that bring the holiday season to life," the release reads. "Only one team will win over judges Kardea Brown and Ashley Holt to earn the ultimate Christmas gift of $25,000 and the title of The Ambassadors of Confectionery Concoctions."

Goldman describes the showdown as "unlike anything you’ve seen before!" He adds, "Every episode is full of top-notch desserts, each telling a story about the Scout Elves, and, in order to win, the teams must go bold, take risks, show off their holiday spirit and be imaginative with surprises in every dessert they make."

Sweetmaker teams will begin by entering the Enchanted Cottage and adopting their very own Scout Elf. "Every elf needs a shelf, so for the first challenge the teams must make edible shelves that showcase their Scout Elf’s personality," the release continues. "The two bottom teams face off in the Santa Showdown where they must dazzle with snow globe show pieces that highlight their favorite Christmas memory. Throughout the competition the sweetmakers are challenged to design edible backdrops for Elfie Selfies, runway ready outfits for an elf fashion show, a new edible sleigh to wow Santa, and more."

The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown premieres Nov. 19 on Food Network. The finale will air Dec. 17.

RELATED CONTENT: