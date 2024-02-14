Marvel's first family is back!

After much speculation, the studio officially announced the main cast for The Fantastic Four on Wednesday.

Pedro Pascal is set to star as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic. Mission: Impossible and The Crown star Vanessa Kirby will play Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman. Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn will play Sue's brother, the wisecracking Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch. And The Bear's Eben Moss-Bacharach will return to the MCU as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing.

Marvel shared the news with a cute illustration of the team in celebration of Valentine's Day.

"Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four," the post was captioned. "Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025."

Marvel president Kevin Feige announced the upcoming film at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. Originally slated to premiere later this year, The Fantastic Four was likely delayed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

The Fantastic Four will kick off the MCU's Phase 6, which Feige revealed will "end the Multiverse Saga," concluding with two new Avengers films: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Fantastic Four is set to premiere July 25, 2025.

