'The Flash': Barry and Iris Reconnect in Romantic Season 7 Deleted Scene (Exclusive)
A moment of bliss for Barry and Iris.
In an exclusive deleted season 7 scene of The Flash from episode 3 titled "Mother," Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) reconnect over a glass of wine after the chaos they endured while Iris was stuck in the Mirrorverse.
"I've missed this," Barry says as he hands Iris a glass of red by the crackling fireplace, candles setting the mood.
"Me too," she replies, taking a sip of the wine and complimenting him on the romantic setting. "By the way, very nice. What's the occasion?"
"Well, the last we were together... I mean, you were really you," Barry begins to explain, but Iris interrupts him, "Before I went to McCulloch... Before all of this began." Barry nods. "Yeah that was a really great night," she reminisces.
"And I don't know, I was thinking...," Barry drifts off, with Iris completing his thought, "A while ago..."
"Maybe after dinner, you and I should get reacquainted," he flirts back, catching her off guard just slightly. "Oh! OK, I like the way you think Mr. Allen," Iris says with a big smile. Watch the exclusive never-before-seen moment above.
The deleted scene is part of the special features for The Flash: The Complete Seventh Season DVD and Blu-ray sets, both of which hit shelves Tuesday, Oct. 12. Other bonus content, in addition to all 18 episodes, include other deleted scenes, a gag reel, two featurettes -- including one dedicated to Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh's farewells -- and the 2020 DC FanDome virtual panel.
The Flash returns for season 8 on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. For more, watch below.
