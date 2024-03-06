The Gates is coming to CBS. On Wednesday, CBS and the NAACP announced that the first Black daytime soap opera in 35 years is currently in development for the network.

The soap will follow the lives of a wealthy Black family in a posh, gated community. Michele Val Jean, a Daytime Emmy and WGA Award winner, will serve as writer and showrunner. She will executive producer the show alongside Sheila Ducksworth, Leon Russell, Derrick Johnson and Kimberly Doebereiner.

The soap opera will be produced by the CBS Studios/NAACP production venture, which was established to help elevate a diverse range of voices, as well as increase the visibility of Black artists on broadcast and streaming platforms in an ever-evolving media landscape. The show will be produced in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble.

"The Gates will be everything we love about daytime drama from a new and fresh perspective," Ducksworth, president of the CBS Studios/NAACP venture, said. "This series will salute an audience that has been traditionally underserved with the potential to be a groundbreaking moment for broadcast television. With multi-dimensional characters, juicy storylines and Black culture front and center, The Gates will have impactful representation, one of the key touchstones of the venture."

"I'm excited to develop this project with CBS and P&G, two of the longest and most passionate champions of broadcast and daytime television, and the NAACP, whose enduring commitment to Black voices and artists is both powerful and inspiring," she continued. "I also want to thank CBS' George Cheeks, NAACP's Derrick Johnson and P&G’s Marc Pritchard for their personal involvement and support to take our next step forward with The Gates."

The soap's cast and release date have yet to be announced.

