'The Good Cop' First Look: Josh Groban and Tony Danza Suit Up for Netflix Series

Josh Groban and Tony Danza are headed to Netflix.

The two are co-starring the original one-hour dramedy series, The Good Cop, which launches September 21.

On the series, Danza plays the disgraced, former NYPD officer, Tony Sr., who lives with his son, Tony Jr. (Groban), an earnest NYPD detective. The two have completely opposite approaches to the law, creating an unlikely “odd couple” when Tony Sr. offers his blunt advice to his over-cautious son.

The first look at the series arrived during the 2018 Tony Awards, which were hosted by Groban on Sunday night from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. A former Tony nominee, Groban got to focus on honoring the season’s best of Broadway alongside co-host Sara Bareilles.

This is the first series role for Groban, who has made notable TV appearances in the past -- often as himself. Meanwhile, The Good Cop marks Danza’s first major TV role since appearing on CBS’ Family Law, which followed starring roles on The Tony Danza Show and Who’s the Boss.

The Good Cop was created by Andy Breckman (Monk) and also stars Monica Barbaro, Bill Kottkamp and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

First look at 'The Good Cop' on Netflix. Netflix

