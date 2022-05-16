'The Good Doctor' Finale: Shaun Has a Sweet Moment With Glassman Ahead of His Wedding (Exclusive)
Shaun and Lea are about to walk down the aisle (for real this time) on The Good Doctor season 5 finale. But before they do, Shaun prepares for his big day with Dr. Glassman's help.
In ET's exclusive sneak peek from Monday's season closer, titled "Sons," Shaun (Freddie Highmore) gets suited up to say his "I do's." As Glassman (Richard Schiff) helps him with his bowtie, Shaun asks if they could go fishing again sometime. The sudden ask surprises Glassman, who tells his protege that he thought he disliked fishing.
A flashback to a fishing trip years ago sees a young Shaun complaining about the weather as he and Glassman try their luck at catching some fish.
"I'm cold, and wet and very bored," young Shaun says.
But Glassman isn't deterred, promising him, "It'll be a good memory."
Though he doesn't show it, a light smile forms on young Shaun's face.
Moments later, we're brought back to Shaun's wedding day. "My father is a very good father," Shaun suddenly says.
"He is," Glassman agrees.
There's a brief pause before Shaun expresses his true feelings for his mentor: "I love you Dr. Glassman."
"I love you too, Dr. Murphy," a teary-eyed Glassman responds in their rare but sweet moment, as he fails to get anywhere with the dreaded bowtie. "Maybe we should go with the clip-on."
The season 5 finale of The Good Doctor airs Monday, May 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
