'The Good Fight' Renewed for Season 6

The Good Fight isn't done yet. Paramount+ has renewed the acclaimed legal drama for a sixth season, the ViacomCBS streaming service announced Tuesday.

“The Good Fight's provocative, whip smart, and no-holds-barred world remains as relevant as ever, continuing to entice new audiences as one of Paramount+'s top performing original series and acquisition drivers," said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “We are thrilled to continue The Good Fight’s enduring legacy with a sixth season and can't wait to see what the brilliant minds behind the series, Robert and Michelle King, tackle next."

In the current fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (new addition Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.

Also starring in the cast are Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier and Charmaine Bingwa.

Recently, former Good Fight star Cush Jumbo -- whose farewell took place in the season 5 premiere after the pandemic delayed her exit -- reflected on her time on the legal drama.

"It wasn't that dissimilar from what we ended up with. It just wasn't in London. Some of the places we shot my last scenes in London were outside of places where I had worked as a waitress when I was first learning to act. So it was very emotional for me to get to bring Lucca to where I'm from and also to wrap up that character, working in the same spaces where I had struggled for a long time to get work as an actor, which was very cool for me," the actress told ET of her final episode.

"I learned so much about myself and it was really emotional to leave, but I wanted to do the character justice. Once you start to feel like you've gone where you can go, I never wanted to slug a dead horse with her. I wanted her to finish on a high end and be what she is, which is what she was. And it felt like the right time to go. But I'm so happy that we got to wrap her up because it was very much like a breakup that never happened. We know it's over, but he still has to give me my box of stuff. I've got my stuff back, we've broken up. It's OK. I hope he's very happy. It's all going to be fine. So yeah, it was crazy, but it all has mapped out as it was meant to, I think."

New episodes of The Good Fight drop Thursdays on Paramount+. For more, watch below.

Why 'The Good Fight' Is Bingeworthy! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cush Jumbo on Leaving 'The Good Fight' & New Show 'The Beast Must Die'

'The Good Fight' Is Back! Watch the Explosive Trailer for Season 5

'The Good Fight' Sets Season 5 Premiere Date on Paramount Plus

'The Good Fight' Creators Say Season 5 'Won't Ignore' Coronavirus (Exclusive)

Related Gallery