Hey, you guuuuys!

No, seriously, you guys are going to want to see this: The cast of The Goonies reunited for the first time in more than 30 years -- courtesy of Frozen star and Goonies superfan Josh Gad -- to reflect on their 1985 classic, reenact beloved scenes and truffle shuffle for a good cause. (The reunion is in support of The Center for Disaster Philanthropy's ongoing coronavirus efforts.)

Castmembers Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton, Josh Brolin and the rest of the gang were joined by "surprise guests" Cyndi Lauper (who sang the movie's theme), screenwriter Chris Columbus, director Richard Donner and executive producer Steven Spielberg.

Naturally, talk turned to a sequel, with Spielberg teasing future treasure hunts: "Every couple of years, we come up with an idea but then it doesn't hold water. The problem is the bar that all of you raised on this genre, I don't think we've really successfully been able to find an idea that is better than The Goonies that we all made in the '80s. Until we do, people are just going to have to look at this one 100 times."

Watch the full reunion now:

This reunion is the first of Gad's weekly YouTube series, Reunited Apart. As for why he chose Goonies to kick it off? "There is one movie that defines my childhood. One movie that defines my personality. One movie that defines me," he said.

