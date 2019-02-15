Spoiler Alert: Possible spoilers ahead for season three of The Handmaid's Tale!

Under his eye!

The Handmaid's Talemade quite the impact as it filmed with over 200 handmaids on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Stars Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel, Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski were all on hand as they shot haunting scenes for season three, including one featuring hundreds of extras dressed as handmaids, lined in formation ahead of the Washington Monument.

Fans couldn't help but snap pics for social media, with some commenting on the chilling event which occurred just over a mile from The White House. While the shoot didn't give away much of the season three plot -- June (Moss) was seen kneeling before Commander Waterford (Fiennes) and Serena (Strahovski) -- Bledel's character, Emily, curiously appeared to sport a baby bump. Emily was last seen in the season two finale escaping from Gilead with June's newborn daughter.

Check out the photos below.

When #HandmaidsTale@HandmaidsOnHulu is filming in DC and you run into the set at Lincoln Memorial! Elisabeth Moss is such a delight. pic.twitter.com/FWebMSQhhy — Jacob Baum 🏳️‍🌈 (@JacobAndrewBaum) February 15, 2019

Happening now: Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale filming all day on the National Mall. pic.twitter.com/Kt5sjxTaMd — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) February 15, 2019

During Hulu's Television Critics Association winter press tour on Monday, the network's Senior Vice President of Originals, Craig Erwich, teased fans were in store for something special in season three.

"I’ve had a chance to see the first two episodes of Handmaid’s Tale, and it’s spectacular," he said.

The Handmaid's Tale will return for season three on Wednesday, June 5 with three new episodes. Subsequent episodes will be released every Wednesday only on Hulu.

