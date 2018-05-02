'The Handmaid's Tale' Renewed for Season 3

Praise be -- The Handmaid's Tale has been renewed for a third season!

Hulu announced the exciting news on Wednesday, following the drama series' record-breaking season two premiere last week, which doubled in viewership.

The Handmaid's Tale, based on the 1985 Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, stars Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred), Alexis Bledel (Emily/Ofglen), Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford), Yvonne Strahovski (Serena Joy Waterford), Madeline Brewer (Janine/Ofdaniel), Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia), O-T Fagbenle (Luke Bankole), Max Minghella (Nick Blaine), Samira Wiley (Moira/Ruby) and Amanda Brugel (Rita).

The dystopian series has been massively successful since it's season one debut in April 2017, scoring eight Primetime Emmy Awards, and making history as the first series ever on a streaming video on-demand service to nab both an Emmy and Golden Globe for Best Drama Series.

ET caught up with a few members of the cast last month on the red carpet for the season two premiere, where they shared their hopes for a third installment of the show.

Dowd told us she'd be interested in learning how her character became Aunt Lydia, but that's up to "the writers" to decide.

"I do see a season three happening," she said at the time. "I had no idea what to expect in season two, and where the writers went, it’s just jaw dropping."

Brewer seemingly had no doubts about a season three happening, telling ET, "There has to be [one]!"

"I need it," she exclaimed. "And If they don't give it to me, I'll make it myself."

Hear more from ET's exclusive interviews with the cast in the video below.

New episodes of The Handmaid's Tale are currently streaming on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Handmaid's Tale': Alexis Bledel on Emily's 'Crushing' Flashbacks & 'Contaminated' Colonies (Exclusive)

'The Handmaid's Tale' Cast Spills 8 Shocking Details You Need to Know Before Season 2! (Exclusive)

'The Handmaid's Tale' Cast and Creatives Tease No One Is Safe in Season 2: 'Anyone Could Die'

Related Gallery