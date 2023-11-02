The story of convicted killer Robert Durst is returning to television.

HBO announced on Thursday that a six-part documentary series, The Jinx - Part Two, is set to debut in 2024, continuing the groundbreaking investigative journalism that led to Durst's arrest and conviction in the original 2015 series, The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.

Director Andrew Jarecki will return to helm the new episodes, which will follow the events that unfolded after Durst's 2015 arrest in the 2000 murder of Susan Berman, up until his death in prison in January 2022.

The first Jinx series concluded with a shocking final episode, in which Durst was captured on microphone uttering the phrase, "Killed them all, of course" after being apprehended by police in New Orleans. The quote was assumedly in reference to Berman, a longtime friend, as well as the unsolved 1982 disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack, and the 2001 killing of his neighbor, Morris Black.

Durst was acquitted of murdering Black in 2003, despite admitting to dismembering him. Following the finale of the original six-part Jinx series, he was arrested for Berman's murder.

During the Berman trial, McCormack's disappearance was officially reclassified as a murder, and Durst was officially charged with the crime on October 22, 2021.

He was found guilty of Berman's murder in September 2021, and sentenced to life in prison. However, he served only a few months of his sentence before dying in custody on January 10, 2022, after suffering cardiac arrest.

Durst did take the stand during the Berman trial, addressing his now famous comments at the end of the Jinx series.

"What I did not say out loud, or perhaps I said very softly, is, 'They’ll all think I killed them all of course,'" Durst attempted to clarify during his testimony, he also said appearing in the project was a "very, very, very big mistake."

The Jinx was nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards, winning for Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Picture Editing For Nonfiction Programming.

The Jinx - Part Two will premiere in 2024 on HBO.

