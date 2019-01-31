'The L Word' Sequel Series Officially Coming to Showtime

The long-in-the-works The L Word sequel is finally official.

Showtime has ordered an eight-episode follow-up series, which is being eyed for a late 2019 premiere, it was announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

Original stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey will reprise their characters, Betty, Alice and Shane, respectively, and will also serve as executive producers. The trio will be joined by a new crop of characters of "self-possessed LGBTQIA characters experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A."

Marja-Lewis Ryan (The Four-Faced Liar, 6 Balloons) will serve as showrunner on the sequel series and executive produce alongside L Word co-creator Ilene Chaiken.

“Marja has brought her unique and contemporary vision to The L Word and blended it beautifully into the fabric of Ilene's groundbreaking series,” Gary Levine, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks, said. “This revered show was both entertaining and impactful when it originally ran on Showtime, and we are confident that our new version will do that and more in 2019."

In July 2017, Beals spoke with ET about the L Word revival, calling it "epic."

"I’m not officially allowed to talk about it, but Showtime is very committed to bringing it back," she said at the time. "There’s not an if, and, or but -- they’re very committed to bringing it back. It’s monumental; it’s epic in the truest sense of the word. I’m so happy. There’s so many great things going on, truly my cup runneth over."

The L Word ran for six seasons on Showtime from 2004 to 2009.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Beals Reveals Why 'Last Tycoon' Is Her 'Favorite' Role, Dishes on 'Epic' 'L Word' Revival