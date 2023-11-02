The Last of Us is gearing up for season 2.

HBO announced in November 2023 that the series is planning to begin production on its second season in early 2024, following some delays due to the WGA and ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The renewal of the video game adaptation series was announced on Jan. 27, 2023, two weeks after its series premiere became the streamer's second-highest debut ever, behind Game of Thrones. In July, the show's first season received 24 Emmy nominations, including Best Drama Series. Fans are now clamoring for what comes next.

"It still feels surreal to me that it's going to go again," Bella Ramsey told ET of the renewal news, adding, "I don't want to go into it comparing it to the experience of the first season."

The beloved star said The Last of Us season 1 was "the best year of my life," saying she's been most appreciative of the fans who have supported her character's LGBTQ identity (Ramsey herself identifies as non-binary, and uses any pronouns).

"I have, it's like a gay army," Ramsey said. "That feels nice to just have that army behind me."

Ramsey also added that she's enjoyed hearing from fans of the The Last of Us video game. "I love gamers' reactions to the show," she said. "That's the thing that feels the most validating, is when gamers who are so invested in the game say, 'This is so good and it lives up to all my expectations.' That is the reaction that feels really, really cool."

Here's everything we know about The Last of Us season 2.

Does The Last of Us season 2 have a release date?

Liane Hentscher/HBO

HBO has not yet announced a release date for The Last of Us season 2, but the network's Drama Chief, Francesca Orsi, told Deadline in May 2023 that she and her team had set a goal for "some time in 2025."

Production is set to begin in early 2024, pending the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

How will the WGA and SAG strike affect The Last of Us season 2?

Show co-creator Craig Mazin recently told Deadline his team "got pretty far actually" before the Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced its strike in early May. "We were doing great," he said, adding that season 2's first episode script was finished prior to the strike.

"We know what the whole season is, and I was actually able to get to write and submit the first episode right before the deadline hit," he continued. "So now I’m just walking around kind of brain-writing, I guess, which I don’t think is scabbing. I take walks and I think through the scenes because when the bell rings and this is over because the companies have finally come to their senses, I'm going to have to basically shoot myself out of a cannon because we really want to try and get this show on the air when it’s supposed to be on the air."

In May, Orsi told Deadline it's "too early to tell" exactly how the WGA strike would affect HBO's rollout, but acknowledged her original schedule may have to shift. Her prediction also came before SAG-AFTRA members joined the picket lines in July, further delaying productions.

"At this point, those shows that I'm looking to air wouldn't necessarily be ready if this strike lasts six to nine months," she said. "So yes, that's a big question for us, but I think we'll cross that road once we come to it."

Still, Mazin said there was hope for a 2025 release.

"We had a little more flexibility I think than normally just because we had to wait a little bit longer anyway to line up production with the weather. A lot of what we do is outside, and so we had a schedule that weirdly hasn't been immediately impacted. But we're getting pretty close; wе can't keep our original start dates forever obviously," he said. "If these strikes go much longer we inevitably will have to push and that hurts us, and it hurts the audience, and it hurts HBO. We all, everybody wants to get back to work; I think everybody that’s actually doing the work, including the network people who are with us on the ground, I think everybody just wants to get this solved. So fingers crossed."

Which The Last of Us stars are returning for season 2?

A small group of fans during The Last of Us season 1 predicted that show creators Mazin and Neil Druckmann would recast Ramsey's character, Ellie, between the first and second seasons. In the game's first and second installments, the character ages up five years. This is highly unlikely, and HBO has never indicated plans to replace Ramsey.

Though Ellie in season 1 is only 14, Ramsey will turn 20 this September. As such, fans now seem confident that Ramsey will be able to portray the age jump rather seamlessly (and continue leading the show with her stellar performance).

Pedro Pascal is also expected to return as Joel for The Last of Us season 2.

What will The Last of Us season 2 be about?

The Hollywood Reporter asserted in January that the end of season 1 would align with the entirety of the first The Last of Us video game. Season 2 is expected to cover the game's sequel, The Last of Us Part II, but cannot be described without spoilers.

"Who knows what's going to happen in season 2?" Ramsey told ET. "I actually don't know... I still don't know what they're hatching up."

In January, Mazin told Collider that the game's second installment would probably "take us more than a season to tell," leaving the door open for more renewals, but both creators have made it clear they will never go beyond the narrative established by the game.

"Our ambition is to tell the story that exists, as best as we can, in a different medium," Mazin said, with Druckmann adding, "This will be as many seasons as required to reach that ending, and no more."

RELATED CONTENT: