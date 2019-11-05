The Little Mermaid Live! took the internet by storm on Tuesday, with fans tweeting and posting about all their favorite moments, funny flubs and powerful performances.

Starring Moana's Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel and Queen Latifah as Ursula, the live show was a mashup of the beloved 1989 animated movie with live musical performances from the talented cast -- some of which were "new" songs from the Broadway musical. Glee star Amber Riley opened the spectacular show as the emcee, while other stars included Graham Phillips as Prince Eric, John Stamos as Chef Louis and Shaggy as Sebastian the crab.

Here's a look at some of the most-talked about moments of the night!

Fans went wild for Latifah's stunning performance as Ursula...

QUEEN LATIFAH JUST KILLED IT AS URSULA! We need her for the live action!!!!!! #TheLittleMermaidLive#QueenLatifahpic.twitter.com/VMF4yzwgWs — Vanessa (@Lionessa_94) November 6, 2019

Backstage getting in character with my evil Ursula laugh 🖤#TheLittleMermaidLivepic.twitter.com/97m4CuHo0P — Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) November 6, 2019

...and loved the diverse casting of Ariel's sisters.

#TheLittleMermaidLive I’m so happy to see such diverse casting for Ariel’s sisters! pic.twitter.com/3cuiiKmOAh — Paige Geurin (@paigeerin95) November 6, 2019

Yesss for the diversity within Ariel’s sisters #LittleMermaidLive — Just a bird trying to catch a worm (@Impermanent_D6) November 6, 2019

Viewers also appreciated Phillips' performance as Prince Eric -- and, of course, the dog who played his beloved pooch, Max.

Shaggy's red leather ensemble raised a few eyebrows -- and comparisons to Britney Spears, Michael Jackson and more.

Why is Shaggy lookin like Eddie Murphy in this suit? pic.twitter.com/eWmEhPsVD9 — Bob LaBlaugh (@Totalitaurean) November 6, 2019

I keep thinking Shaggy is either wearing Eddie Murphy's Delicious red leather suit or Michael Jackson's Thriller red suit. #TheLittleMermaidLivepic.twitter.com/z7wUm7Mbl3 — Your favorite podcaster's favorite podcaster (@indoob) November 6, 2019

For those wondering, Shaggy wore crab claws in early rehearsals and it looked ridiculous. #TheLittleMermaidLive — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) November 6, 2019

While difficulty of performing the live vocals was not lost on the audience...

I stand with Aulii.



WE FUCKING LOVE YOU @auliicravalho



LIVE THEATRE.



SHIT HAPPENS GIRL, YOURE MY QUEEN. — Matthew Swanson (@ThRealMasherboy) November 6, 2019

I don't even care if there have been pitch issues here and there with having to hit notes this is the most fun ive had watching any NBC Live show #TheLittleMermaidLive — ⛄❄️Dee❄️⛄ (@miss_tweedledee) November 6, 2019

...Twitter also went wild for a Stamos flub -- at the end of his Chef Louis solo, the Full House star meant to joke that he should have played Prince Eric, but accidentally said "Prince Albert" instead.

When John Stamos said he should have played Prince Albert? #TheLittleMermaidLivepic.twitter.com/XPDr4zJ7eb — Casey Young (@foreverCBYoung) November 6, 2019

Did @JohnStamos really just Freudian slip “Prince Albert” instead of Prince Eric on @ABCNetwork#LittleMermaidLive ? — Lena G. Reynolds (@LenaGReynolds) November 6, 2019

John stamos ad libbing a joke to only miss the punch line because he doesn’t know prince Eric’s name... #thelittlemermaidlivepic.twitter.com/KIlTFOuFrc — Frank Sansone (@Frank_A_Sansone) November 6, 2019

Phillips spoke with ET on the red carpet on Monday, where he joked that his role in Little Mermaid Live! was serving as his bid for the part of Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action feature adaptation.

"I'm sort of seeing this as my audition for the movie role," he said with a laugh, adding, "So, we'll see how it goes."

See more in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Graham Phillips Talks Possibly Playing Prince Eric in Live-Action 'Little Mermaid' (Exclusive)

John Stamos on Son's First Words and How He Adorably Interrupts 'Little Mermaid Live!' Rehearsals (Exclusive)

Queen Latifah Opens Up About Playing Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid Live!'