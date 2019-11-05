'The Little Mermaid Live!': Queen Latifah's Epic Ursula, Shaggy's Sebastian Suit and the Other Biggest Moments
The Little Mermaid Live! took the internet by storm on Tuesday, with fans tweeting and posting about all their favorite moments, funny flubs and powerful performances.
Starring Moana's Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel and Queen Latifah as Ursula, the live show was a mashup of the beloved 1989 animated movie with live musical performances from the talented cast -- some of which were "new" songs from the Broadway musical. Glee star Amber Riley opened the spectacular show as the emcee, while other stars included Graham Phillips as Prince Eric, John Stamos as Chef Louis and Shaggy as Sebastian the crab.
Here's a look at some of the most-talked about moments of the night!
Fans went wild for Latifah's stunning performance as Ursula...
...and loved the diverse casting of Ariel's sisters.
Viewers also appreciated Phillips' performance as Prince Eric -- and, of course, the dog who played his beloved pooch, Max.
Shaggy's red leather ensemble raised a few eyebrows -- and comparisons to Britney Spears, Michael Jackson and more.
While difficulty of performing the live vocals was not lost on the audience...
...Twitter also went wild for a Stamos flub -- at the end of his Chef Louis solo, the Full House star meant to joke that he should have played Prince Eric, but accidentally said "Prince Albert" instead.
Phillips spoke with ET on the red carpet on Monday, where he joked that his role in Little Mermaid Live! was serving as his bid for the part of Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action feature adaptation.
"I'm sort of seeing this as my audition for the movie role," he said with a laugh, adding, "So, we'll see how it goes."
See more in the video below!
