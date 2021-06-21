Amazon Prime Day is here, which means so are all the competing sales from other brands. The cookware startup that brought us the all-in-one skillet and Internet sensation Always Pan is having a two-day sitewide sale, offering 25% off all orders over $185 with the code FLASH25. Reaching that minimum shouldn't be too hard though when you consider all the amazing options.

For some inspo of what else to buy with your Always Pan, Our Place just dropped its first major launch since debuting the best-selling pan, expanding their line-up of kitchen essentials with the Knife Trio and Walnut Cutting Board.

Like a basic white tee you can style a million different ways, you can cover all your slicing needs with just three knives. The trio includes the Everyday Chef’s Knife ($70) for sturdy chopping and all-the-time use, a Serrated Slicing Knife ($60) for anything soft and squishy or hard and crusty, and the Precise Paring Knife ($40) for those tinier but very important tasks. Each knife comes in shades of the brand's iconic colors to complement your Always Pan and dinnerware — you'll want to complete your set ASAP because waitlists are notoriously long.

All the knives are made from premium German steel for easier cuts and feature a handle with a grooved guided grip to show you where to hold each knife, according to Our Place. The new cutting board, which is made from an American black walnut wood, comes equipped with a genius "juice trench" that keeps messes to a minimum by preventing spilling while chopping. With a completely flat second side that was beautifully designed to double as a serving board, the cutting board makes a great gift option.

For shoppers on a budget, and with limited storage space, less-is-more. So, what are you waiting for? Shop all three knives now and save $25 or get the Fully Prepped Bundle with the three knives and the cutting board and save $35. And once you've added your favorite color to the cart, throw some other pieces from Our Place in there while you're at it.

Shop below for ET's picks from the Our Place sale.

The Always Pan Our Place The Always Pan Get 4 handmade mugs for FREE with any purchase of an Always Pan, but hurry because there are only a few left. $145 Buy Now