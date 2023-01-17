Ahead of its return with season 3 in March, Disney+ debuted the first extended trailer for the upcoming episodes of The Mandalorian. And like audiences have been previously promised, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu are back together as they continue to navigate their unexpected bond while trying to stay alive in the increasingly dangerous galaxy.

According to the streaming platform, "the journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue... Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies."



In addition to Pascal, season 3 stars Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. The directors of the eight episodes include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Lucasfilm

Last summer, Pascal and other cast members spoke with ET about what’s to come from the anticipated new installment in the Star Wars spinoff. “Three is even better than the previous one,” Pascal said, teasing, “It’s safe to say that you’re going to love it.”

Echoing that sentiment, Weathers said the new season is "fuller" and has "a lot more heft." The actor, who is back as Greef Karga and also helms another episode of the series, added that "it’s so dense with so much action but also character."

For Sackhoff, who reprises her role as Bo-Katan Kryze, teased that the scope of the new episodes are going to be "larger than ever… and it’s just an expansion, in many ways, of last season," Esposito, who appears as the formidable Moff Gideon, said, before adding that "it’s a season that has great ideas, great teasings and great tips for the future."

The Mandalorian season 3 premieres March 1, 2023 on Disney+.

