The 'Married to Medicine' Season 9 Trailer Is Here!

The ladies of Married to Medicine are back, and so is the drama! The hit Bravo series' season 9 trailer dropped Thursday and it's promising to be a wild one. Friendships are being tested, rumors of infidelity are flowing through the streets and a newcomer rocks the boat, as she joins the group for the show's upcoming season.

With the COVID-19 pandemic on the mend, the ladies are ready to get out of Atlanta, Georgia, and have some fun. However, the love and laughs don't last for long when a rumor that one of the women is "sleeping around" causes a rift among the group.

"When the streets talk, we listen," Quad Webb says in the first-look trailer.

And that's not the only rumor out there, allegations are also being thrown Quad's way.

"There's a rumor about Quad too?" Dr. Contessa Metcalfe asks the group.

"That she slept with one of her contractors?" Dr. Simone Whitmore confirms.

With rumors on the rise, the trailer sees the women struggling to move forward, and struggling to determine if some of their friendships are beyond repair.

The trailer also sees Anila Sajja in a vulnerable position, as a burglary at her home sends tensions soaring even higher.

"The worst is over, and the best is about to come," a preacher tells the group.

New friend Audra Frimpong joins the group as a real estate attorney with a rich Ghanaian heritage and a strong personality. It's still to be seen how her and her fiancé, Dr. Martin Curry, will mesh with this tightknit medical group.

Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Quad Webb, Toya Bush Harris, Anila Sajja and newbie Audra Frimpong return to Bravo on Sunday July 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

RELATED CONTENT

'Married to Medicine' Reunion: Simone Tears Up Over Heavenly Feud

'Married to Medicine': Quad Counsels Anila Over Her Toya Issues

'Married to Med': Toya & Anila React to Being Labeled 'Unintelligent'

‘Married to Medicine’: Dr. Heavenly on the Simone Drama, Lisa Nicole’s Return and More From Season 8 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery