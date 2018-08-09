The mad divorcee of the Upper West Side is back, and we couldn't be more excited.

Amazon dropped the highly anticipated first teaser for season two of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Thursday. Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is back and better than ever, and still dodging questions about her dating life from her inquisitive mother, Rose (Marin Hinkle).

"Relationships should be private, don't you think?" Rose asks in the teaser, as she and Midge flip through magazines in a hair salon.

"Amen!" Midge replies, as her mother not-so-subtly asks, "So, are you dating?""

Midge may not be ready to answer that question just yet, but she's clearly ready to focus on her budding comedy career. The teaser shows several shots of her on stage, set to Judy Garland's "Get Happy." Season two's storylines are hard to gauge in the clip, but the gang's all back, as we see bits and pieces of Abe (Tony Shalhoub), Susie (Alex Borstein) and Joel (Michael Zegen). Watch below.

Season one of Mrs. Maisel was nominated for 14 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Brosnahan, Shalhoub and Borstein are also nominated for their acting achievements, while creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is nominated for writing and directing.

Brosnahan also took home the award for Best Actress in a TV Series - Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes earlier this year, where she dished to ET about what a "huge" moment it was for the Amazon series.

"I hope this means that we get to do it for a little bit longer. I love this woman, and I love this job,” she gushed of her role. “This is a show with so many incredible women involved. I love the character of Rose, I love the character of Susie. I love the friendship between Midge and Susie, you don’t often see female friendships like that on television. So, I hope we get to keep going."

