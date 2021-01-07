The Masked Dancerreturned Wednesday with all new clues, fun performances and outlandish guesses from the show's panel. Fans also got to find out the secret identity of yet another hidden celeb.

Wednesday's show introduced fans to the five costumed contestants in Group B -- Zebra, Cotton Candy, Moth, Ice Cube, and Sloth -- who did their best to wow the audience and stay in the game.

Unfortunately for Ice Cube, his performance failed to wow and he became the second contestant of the season to get the axe. After all the final guesses were made, he removed his head and revealed himself to be none other than Bill Nye the Science Guy.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Nye on Thursday, and he reflected on his time on The Masked Dancer.

"I see why a lot of people don't wear giant cubes on their heads all day," Nye, 65, joked, adding that the experience "was cool, and it was big fun."

However, that doesn't mean it wasn't a little bit stressful, given how unique the task of dancing in a costume while being judged truly is.

"There's an ancient saying in the theater, you know, if you don't get nervous, stop doing it. If you don't feel a little something something then you're not in the right business," Nye shared. "But you must take the nervousness and turn it into excitement."

One of the night's stand-out stars proved to be Cotton Candy, who delivered a breathtaking performance set to "Glitter in the Air" by Pink.

The number began with a showcase of aerial talent as Cotton Candy was lowered onto the stage while sitting and spinning in a metal hoop, before she delivered a stunning number with another dancer.

The entrance was even more impressive considering that Cotton Candy fell, hard, the night before the show during rehearsal. Footage of the scary fall made up part of her clue package, but it didn't keep her from returning to the hoop and nailing the routine.

"I loved that," panelist Paula Abdul marveled after the number. "I'm going to give you a standing ovation for coming back."

Panelist Ken Jeong was equally effusive, sharing, "After that fall, I'm just glad you're Ok. I think everybody is choked up by your resilience and your performance."

"This is the most beautiful performance I've ever seen on a Masked show," he added. "It was just amazing."

Meanwhile, there were some decent showings from Sloth, who delivered a fun routine set to "What I Like About You" by The Romantics, and Zebra, who did a salsa-inspired number set to "Magalehna" by Serio Mendes. Moth also impressed with her dance number set to "Boot Scootin' Boogie" by Brooks & Dunn.

However, the night's weakest routine came from Nye as Ice Cube, who was unsurprisingly the contestant who ended up getting axed after all the votes were cast. He delivered a performance set to Postmodern Jukebox's rendition of "Bad Romance" that had heart, but failed to impress.

Before the big reveal, the panelists got the opportunity to make their final guesses. Abdul suggested it could be Tim Gunn from Project Runway, while Jeong said he thought it might be Bill Nye the Science Guy.

Panelists Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale, meanwhile, suggested it might be Bill Maher or Al Gore respectively.

In the end, it turned out that Jeong was right on the money. Jeong might have a shaky track record on The Masked Singer, but he's doing a great job thus far on The Masked Dancer!

ET spoke with the panel of "celebrity detectives" ahead of the series premiere, and they opened up about the wild and wonderfully wacky competition.

"There's no method to the madness on this show," Abdul joked with ET's Nischelle Turner.

"I'm terrible at this game. Like, I'm horrible," Green admitted with a laugh, explaining how he feels the other panelist are better guessers. "They’re pulling names and places and things and, 'Oh, I know them from this!' And I, like, 'I don't!' I'm just going along with what their guesses are."

"It's cute watching Brian Austin Green trying to be very serious about what he just saw," Abdul quipped, referring to the judges feedback after the show's performances, "and explaining how it affected him."

Check out the video below below to hear more about Fox's new mystery guessing game.

The Masked Dancer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Watch ‘The Masked Dancer’ Panelists Use Their Detective Skills to Guess Viral Celeb Dances This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Masked Dancer': Spoilers, Clues and Our Best Guesses

'The Masked Dancer' Premiere Showcases Some Fancy Costumed Footwork

'The Masked Dancer': Meet the First Round of Costumes in New Promo!

'Masked Singer' Spinoff 'Masked Dancer' Finds Host, Celeb Panelists

Related Gallery