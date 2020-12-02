'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging the Season 4 Semifinals!

The Masked Singer returns Wednesday night for an action-packed, double-stuffed semifinals spectacular! ET is following along throughout the exciting two-hour episode to break down all the craziest moments, best performances, and most revealing clues.

The Super Six are hitting the stage in a battle for spots in the finals, and they will be facing off in a series of showdowns that will lead to a wild triple elimination!

Everyone's favorite panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, as well as a special guest panelist -- will be trying their best to guess the singers' secret identities, as fans at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing hints.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can follow along with ET in our live blog, right here!

If you're trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make wild (surprisingly accurate) predictions about the singers' secret identities.

