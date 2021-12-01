After a Thanksgiving hiatus, The Masked Singer returns on Wednesday, with exciting performances and new clues from the two finalists from Group A! ET will be following along throughout the entire show to break down all the biggest moments, best performances and most revealing clues from the big Group A finals!

The show's stalwart panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- will all be doing their best to figure out what celebs are under the elaborate costumes before they have to unmask.

This week, The Bull and The Skunk will give it their all to wow the crowd and baffle the judges in the ongoing battle for the Golden Mask trophy. Both singers will be performing twice -- first a solo performance and then each will deliver a very special duet with a guest performer. However, one of the two talented singers will be getting voted off and unmasked before the night is over.

The fun begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, so watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 6!

Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" over the past five seasons of the show!

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

'Masked Singer': Mallard & Caterpillar Get Pecked in Double Unmasking

'Masked Singer' Group B Semifinals' Best Performances, Biggest Moments

'Masked Singer': The Mallard Has Ken Jeong and Cheryl Hines Stumped

'Masked Singer': Pepper and Jester Get Roasted in Double Elimination