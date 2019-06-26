Michelle Carter, who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the case surrounding Conrad Roy’s 2014 suicide, is the subject of filmmaker Erin Lee Carr’s latest documentary, I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter.

The two-part series examines the trial, dubbed the “Texting Suicide Case,” about a teenage girl deemed responsible for sending texts that seemed to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself which became a national news sensation and sparked a huge debate around digital technology, social media and mental health.

In a new trailer for the documentary, audiences get a glimpse at the relationship between Carter and Conrad, their chilling text messages as well as the subsequent trial that followed.

I Love You, Now Die will explore the complicated relationship between these two teenagers, drawing on thousands of texts they exchanged over two years to chronicle their courtship and its tragic consequences. Carr also gets unprecedented access to the families, friends and communities that were forever changed by this unusual case, providing an unexpected and deeper context to both sides of the story.

The documentary is part of a new true-crime trilogy coming to HBO in July. Following I Love You, Now Die, filmmaker P.A. Carter examines the mysterious double murder of a 13-year-old girl, Aarushi Talwar, and her family’s servant, Hemraj Banjade, in their home in Noida, India in Behind Closed Doors. The two-part series premieres July 16. The third documentary, Who Killed Garrett Phillips?, chronicles the 2011 murder of 12-year-old Garrett Phillips and the subsequent trial of Clarkson University soccer coach Oral “Nick” Hillary. Debuting July 23, the two-part series closes out the network’s month of notorious crimes coverage.

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter premieres on back-to-back nights from July 9 to July 10 on HBO.

