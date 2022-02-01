As anticipation builds for The Offer, Paramount+ shared the first teaser for the limited series, which chronicles the making of the acclaimed 1972 film The Godfather and captures a long gone era of Hollywood. The first footage for the real-life story gives viewers a closer look at Miles Teller as producer Albert S. Ruddy, who also serves as executive producer on the 10-part TV event, and Matthew Goode as notorious Paramount Studios chief Robert Evans.

Created by Michael Tolkin and led by showrunner Nikki Toscano, The Offer shows the ups and downs adapting The Godfather from a nationwide bestseller into a hit for the screen, especially in the wake of failed gangster movies and pushback against unsavory portrayals of Italian Americans on screen.

In addition to Teller and Goode, the cast includes Juno Temple as Ruddy’s secretary and closet ally, Bettye McCartt; Giovanni Ribisi also stars as crime boss Joe Colombo; Dan Fogler as director and co-writer Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Gulf+Western executive Charles Bluhdorn, and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo, the co-writer and author of the bestselling book the film is based on. Colin Hanks, meanwhile, plays the fictionalized studio executive Barry Lapidus.

Rounding out the cast are appearances by Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando, Lou Ferrigno as Lenny Montana, Frank John Hughes as Frank Sinatra and Anthony Ippolito as Al Pacino, all bringing to life the Hollywood stars at the time.

The series is also executive produced by Teller, Russell Rothberg and Leslie Greif alongside director Dexter Fletcher, who also helmed the first batch of episodes.

The Offer premieres April 28 with three episodes on Paramount+. The remaining seven episodes will debut weekly on Thursdays.

RELATED CONTENT

'The Offer': See Miles Teller, Juno Temple in 'The Godfather' Series

Paramount+'s 'Godfather' Series 'The Offer' Sets Premiere Date

'Grey's' Alum Justin Chambers to Play Marlon Brando in 'The Offer'