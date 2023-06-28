'The Other Two' Ending After Three Seasons

The Other Two, the satirical cult comedy about the Hollywood industry, is ending after three seasons, ET can confirm. The season 3 finale, which drops Thursday on Max, will now serve as the series' last episode.

Created by former Saturday Night Live head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, the half-hour series follows two siblings, Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne York), struggling to make it in New York while their teenage brother, Chase (Case Walker), catapults to fame after going viral on the internet. The first season premiered on Comedy Central in January 2019 before moving to Max, then named HBO Max, for seasons 2 and 3.

The Other Two also stars Ken Marino, Molly Shannon, Brandon Scott Jones, Josh Segarra and Wanda Sykes.

"It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories," Kelly and Schneider, who served as co-showrunners, said in a joint statement to ET. "And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what’s the point? We are deeply grateful to everyone (gays) who watched the show, to Max for giving us a second home and life, and to our writers, producers and crew, who gave so much of their time, talent, and passion to this show over the last 45ish years."

"And finally, an enormous thank you to Heléne, Drew, Molly, Case, Wanda, Josh, Brandon, and everyone in our brilliant cast (except Ken) who all made this show better than it had any right to be, and who we will miss terribly (especially Ken)," their statement continued. "Long live ChaseDreams. #chasedreams #globsaregay #feet."

Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President of Original Programming at Max and Adult Swim, said in a statement to ET: "From the moment we met the Dubek family, we knew that we needed to bring this show to streaming as one of our very first and most signature Max originals. We are so proud to have delivered a hilarious and poignant third and final season of The Other Two. With its creative and out-of-the-box commentary about the entertainment industry, Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider masterminded a staple in pop culture that continuously reached new heights and resonated with so many. While the series has come to its natural conclusion, we wish all the best for this wonderful cast and crew.”

News of The Other Two ending comes as The Hollywood Reporter reported multiple staff complaints were filed to HR against Kelly and Schneider about their alleged behavior on set during the series' three-season run. According to the report, the duo was cleared of wrongdoing.

RELATED CONTENT:

Molly Shannon Talks 'SNL' Return, Her Wild Makeover on 'The Other Two'

Josh Segarra on Stripping Down for 'The Other Two' and 'Scream 6'

Brandon Scott Jones Talks 'Ghosts' Finale and 'The Other Two' Season 3

Related Gallery