Colin Farrell is The Penguin. On Wednesday, Max, formerly known as HBO Max, unveiled the first footage from The Penguin, their upcoming spinoff series of The Batman.

In the haunting trailer, Farrell, who stars in the titular role, says, "This is one of those moments. You've got to ask yourself, 'What kind of life do I want?' The world ain't built for guys like us. That's why we gotta take whatever we decide is ours."

From Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios, The Penguin is continuing the epic crime saga Matt Reeves began in 2022 with the release of Robert Pattinson's The Batman. The eight-episode series centers on the character Farrell played in the critically acclaimed film.

The series also stars Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen. Reeves and Farrell are executive producing the series along with Dylan Clark, Craig Zobel, Bill Carraro and Lauren LeFranc, the latter of whom writes and serves as showrunner.

When ET spoke with Farrell last year, the actor talked about his massive transformation for the film.

"It was so fun to inhabit. I had such permission to just explore and create and use my imagination," Farrell said of his prosthetics-heavy role. "It was one of the most fun gigs I've had."

The Penguin will premiere on Max next year.

