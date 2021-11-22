The cookware startup that brought us the Always Pan -- the all-in-one skillet and Internet sensation -- has put its best-selling item on sale for their biggest sale of the year (i.e. the early Black Friday sale), which means if you've been eyeing the cult-favorite pan but haven’t been able to bring yourself to make the purchase, now is definitely the time. Especially because there are actually a number of other great deals to explore too.

While the Always Pan acts as a fry pan, sauté pan, skillet, and more, the Spruce Steamer expands upon its capabilities, ideal for cheffing up everything from perfectly-cooked fish to never-mushy vegetables. It slots right into the Always Pan, sitting snugly on top of the spatula and sealing in steam. Right now, you can get it for just $30.

Our Place also just dropped its first major launch since debuting the best-selling pan, expanding their line-up of kitchen essentials with the Knife Trio and Walnut Cutting Board.

Like a basic white tee you can style a million different ways, you can cover all your slicing needs with just three knives. The trio includes the Everyday Chef’s Knife (on sale for $50, regularly $70) for sturdy chopping and all-the-time use, a Serrated Slicing Knife (on sale for $40, regularly $60) for anything soft and squishy or hard and crusty, and the Precise Paring Knife (on sale for $30, regularly $60) for those tinier but very important tasks. Each knife comes in shades of the brand's iconic colors to complement your Always Pan and dinnerware — you'll want to complete your set ASAP because waitlists are notoriously long.

All the knives are made from premium German steel for easier cuts and feature a handle with a grooved guided grip to show you where to hold each knife, according to Our Place. The new cutting board, which is made from an American black walnut wood, comes equipped with a genius "juice trench" that keeps messes to a minimum by preventing spilling while chopping. With a completely flat second side that was beautifully designed to double as a serving board, the cutting board makes a great gift option.

Ahead, shop the cult-favorite Always Pan at Our Place's early Black Friday sale, along with a number of other top-rated kitchen essentials at the brand's biggest sale of the year.

The Always Pan Our Place The Always Pan Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you chef up just about anything in one pan. $145 $99 Buy Now

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot One pot designed to replace multiple by doing everything from boiling to baking, crisping to steaming all in one. $165 $125 Buy Now

Precise Paring Knife Our Place Precise Paring Knife See that little step on the handle? It guides you to hold your knife like a pro. $40 $30 Buy Now

Spruce Steamer Our Place Spruce Steamer Never have mushy food in this Spruce Steamer from Our Place. Get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper lines with your purchase. $30 Buy Now

