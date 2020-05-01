Get ready for all The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion drama -- virtual edition!

Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams, along with Bravo boss Andy Cohen, are coming together amid quarantine for a three-part RHOA digital reunion. On Friday, Bravo released the first look at the special, which features the ladies all fabulously dressed in white gowns.

The ladies of Atlanta are letting it all out as they break down season 12's beef, banter, fights, and buzziest moments. The first part -- arriving May 10 -- will see Moore reveal where her relationship with Marc Daly currently stands after a tumultuous year. Things will also heat up as Marcille and Leakes go head-to-head when they talk about Leakes' apology tour.

The ladies will also be joined by Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam, who will rehash their trips to Toronto and Greece, and all the drama in between. Meanwhile, Williams will bring the shade -- and recipes -- when she asks Moore where her loyalty lies.

It's been another drama-filled RHOA season. ET caught up with Leakes last month, where she dished on all the things she did not like during the show's 12th run, and who she wished she could kick off the show.

"It's been a lot of things that have been unfair throughout this entire season," she said. "The rules don't apply to everyone, in my opinion. The rules are very one-sided. And, once again, I feel like, if I’m doing something, there’s a much brighter light shined on it; and they do much worser things to each other. And it’s like, ‘OK, OK. I’m sorry. OK, sorry. Sorry.’ But with me? It has to be bigger than life. So, when the reunion does happen -- believe you me -- I will be walking in there, OK, with guns blazing. Trust."

See more in the video below.

The virtual three-part RHOA reunion kicks off on Sunday, May 10 at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.

