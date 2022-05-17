The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are back and only ET can debut their latest taglines!

For the first time in RHOBH history, eight women hold diamonds -- OG Kyle Richards, longtime stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley, plus newer additions Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff, and freshman Housewife Diana Jenkins -- and each star's new catchphrase sets the tone for what to expect from them in season 12.

"It was a really, a very intense season," Kyle previously teased to ET of what's to come. "A lot of really intense things going on with a lot of the cast members -- with Dorit and the home invasion, what Erika’s been going through and other personal things. So, it was a crazy season. When it’s really bad for us, it good for the audience."

The official opening sequence is finally here, too -- watch it below, then scroll on to read what each 'Wife will be saying at the top of each week:





Tommy Garcia / Bravo

Kyle Richards

"When you're the real deal, you don't have to pretend."

Bravo / Tommy Garcia

Lisa Rinna

"Hi, I'm karma. And yes, I am a b***h."

Bravo / Tommy Garcia

Erika Jayne

"I have nothing to hide, and nothing to lose, and that makes me dangerous."

Bravo / Tommy Garcia

Dorit Kemsley

"You can take all my things, and you won't have taken a thing that matters."

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

Garcelle Beauvais

"I don't need the spotlight. I shine just fine."

Bravo / Tommy Garcia

Sutton Stracke

"If you want a seat at my table, you best mind your manners."

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

Crystal Kung Minkoff

"They say talk is cheap, but in Beverly Hills, it can cost you."

Bravo / Tommy Garcia

Diana Jenkins

"The only thing better than having it all, is having even more."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo, starting May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

