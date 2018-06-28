‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ Season 3 Trailer Is Here -- Watch!

Saddle up, ‘cause The Real Housewives of Dallas is back with some Texas-sized drama!

Bravo’s sleeper Housewives hit returns for its third season this August, and the just-released trailer promises big laughs and even bigger fights. The full season two lineup -- Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman, Cary Deuber, Kameron Westcott, D’Andra Simmons and LeeAnne Locken -- returns for the new batch of episodes, though it’s unclear where alliances lie. The trailer seemingly promises a few friendship shifts.

Thankfully, besties Brandi and Stephanie appear to have completely put their issues from last year behind them and are back to their Lucy and Ethel ways. The same likely can’t be said for LeeAnne and her longtime pal, D’Andra. The two are seen getting physical at a party, with LeeAnne screaming at D’Andra.

“I’m exhausted,” LeeAnne shouts at one point. “My weave is exhausted. The pantyliner on my underwear is exhausted.”

LeeAnne will also find herself at odds with frenemy turned friend turned frenemy Brandi, while Stephanie appears to offer forgiveness to LeeAnne! Meanwhile, D’Andra and Kameron’s friendship also takes a dark turn. Check it all out here:

It’s not all fights, though. There’s also vaginal rejuvenation, the all-cast trip to Copenhagen, a little nudity courtesy of the Deubers, lots of costume changes and a baby! Brandi and her husband, Bryan, adopted a little boy in the midst of filming season three.

The Real Housewives of Dallas’ new season premieres Wednesday, Aug. 15, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Catch up on everything you need to know about the show with the “How They Got Here” special, airing Wednesday, July 18, at 10 p.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT:

How 'RHOD' Star Brandi Redmond's Marriage Survived the Stress of Reality TV (Exclusive)

'RHOD' Star Kameron Westcott Responds to Sparkle Dog Food Haters (Exclusive)

'RHOD' Star LeeAnne Locken Explains Her Shocking Hot Mic 'My Hands' Comments (Exclusive)