The ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 13 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)

Grab an orange and take a spin in a white dress, ‘cause The Real Housewives of Orange County season 13 taglines are here!

ET has your exclusive first look at RHOC’s new opening sequence, featuring the new batch of catchphrases you’ll be hearing all season long from returning stars Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd and their two new pals, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, whom you’ll meet in the first two episodes of the new season.

Vicki kicks us off with, “The fun bus is leaving, and this time I’m in the driver’s seat."

Next up is Tamra’s, a throwback to her early season opens: “I’m still the hottest Housewife in Orange County, and the toughest, too."

Newly single Kellybrings her A-game with, “Call animal control, ‘cause there’s a cougar on the loose in the OC.”

Emily introduces herself with, “When you come from humble beginnings, you count your blessings… one diamond at a time.”

Then there’s Long Island transplant Gina poking fun at her accent with, “I speak the truth… even if it sounds funny when I say it.”

And last but certainly not least is Shannon, who brings us this gem: “Some people say I’m too much to handle. I say, I’m just getting started.”

Watch the full opening sequence here:

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s new season premieres Monday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, and Shannon gave ET a little tease of what to expect.

“I have to tell you, from beginning to end, there are some crazy, funny, fun times, that I had fun filming,” she shared. “So, I hope that people will have fun watching it.”

Stick with ETonline for more from Shannon in the coming days. In the meantime, catch up on last season’s drama by checking out the video and links below.

