They might be late, but they're worth the wait!

Arriving three weeks after a show's launch would be grounds for an etiquette lesson courtesy of the Grande Dame... that is, if we were still in season 1 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Seeing as it's season 7 -- and the show is off to its strongest start ever -- we'll let a little tardiness slide. ET can exclusively share the DMV-set crew's new taglines ahead of RHOP's next episode, airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Read on for a 'Wife-by-'Wife reveal and scroll down to watch the updated intro.

Gizelle Bryant

"I’m pretty, petty and always sitting on ready."

Ashley Darby

"You may think you know my story… but there’s always a plot twist!"

Robyn Dixon

"When it comes to the truth, I always arrive on time."

Candiace Dillard Bassett

"My vocals are clean, but my reads are for filth."

Mia Thornton

"I may not remember everything, but you’ll never forget me."

Wendy Osefo

"I’m a Nigerian queen with no time for mean."

Karen Huger

"Just like a three-wick, I burn slow and never waver."

Watch the all-new sequence here:

