'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)

By Brice Sander‍
The season 7 cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac poses for their intro
Bravo

They might be late, but they're worth the wait!

Arriving three weeks after a show's launch would be grounds for an etiquette lesson courtesy of the Grande Dame... that is, if we were still in season 1 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Seeing as it's season 7 -- and the show is off to its strongest start ever -- we'll let a little tardiness slide. ET can exclusively share the DMV-set crew's new taglines ahead of RHOP's next episode, airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. 

Read on for a 'Wife-by-'Wife reveal and scroll down to watch the updated intro.  

Gizelle Bryant

Gizelle Bryant's season 7 title card for The Real Housewives of Potomac
Bravo

"I’m pretty, petty and always sitting on ready." 

Ashley Darby

Ashley Darby's intro card for season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac
Bravo

"You may think you know my story… but there’s always a plot twist!"

Robyn Dixon

Robyn Dixon's title card for season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac
Bravo

"When it comes to the truth, I always arrive on time."

Candiace Dillard Bassett

Candiace Dillard Bassett's title card for season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac
Bravo

"My vocals are clean, but my reads are for filth."

Mia Thornton

Mia Thornton's intro card for season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac
Bravo

"I may not remember everything, but you’ll never forget me."

Wendy Osefo

Wendy Osefo's season 7 title card for The Real Housewives of Potomac
Bravo

"I’m a Nigerian queen with no time for mean."

Karen Huger 

Karen Huger's intro card for season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac
Bravo

"Just like a three-wick, I burn slow and never waver."

Watch the all-new sequence here:

