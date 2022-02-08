'The Rookie' Spinoff With Niecy Nash Coming to ABC

Niecy Nash is taking the lead for a potential Rookie spinoff.

The actress will be introduced as Simone Clark in two episodes of The Rookie for a potential standalone series on ABC, the network announced Tuesday. Her multi-episode guest appearance on the police procedural is meant to serve as a potential table-setter for an untitled spinoff that would air during the 2022-23 television season, if ABC were to greenlight it to series.

Clark is described as "a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred -- and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy," per the network's description.

In Nash's debut episode on The Rookie, Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the Los Angeles division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station.

“I’m so excited to guest star on The Rookie and bring Simone Clark to life! She is a spirited and spicy fish out of water,” Nash said in a statement. “The cast is amazing and I can’t wait to play!”

The Rookie airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

