Prince Philip received one final farewell on the day of his funeral.

The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest during an intimate and special service on Saturday. After the televised funeral, which reunited Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry, the royal family's official Instagram account tipped their hat to the late patriarch in the most endearing way. The account posted a photo of the Duke walking away, tipping his hat on a rainy day.

"In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. 1921-2021," the caption read.

William and Kate Middleton's Kensington Royal account and Charles and Camila, Duchess of Cornwall's Clarence House also reposted the image on their Instagram Stories.

Philip's funeral, held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, was an emotional one for Queen Elizabeth II and her family. The late royal's coffin was carried in a custom Land Rover, which he helped design. Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Harry and William, among others participated in the procession, walking behind the coffin.

Rather than a big event, the late Duke, who died at 99 on April 9, had a small funeral service with only 30 close friends and family members in attendance.

Following the the Duke's death, the Palace released a touching tribute, sharing a sweet quote from the queen from 1997.

"He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than we would ever claim, or we shall ever know," Queen Elizabeth expressed at the time.

The day before his service, the queen shared a never-before-seen photo of the two from 2003.

Philip is survived by Her Highness, whom he was married to for 73 years, their four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

