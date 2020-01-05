The stars of Succession were big winners at the 2020 Golden Globes -- and they were having the night of their lives on Sunday.

HBO's buzzy drama series became a pop culture phenomenon when it debuted in the summer of 2018 and the cast made the most of their evening after it took home two top drama prizes: Best Actor in a TV Drama for Brian Cox, who plays patriarch Logan Roy, and Best TV Drama.

As Cox made his way up to the stage to collect his Golden Globe, the veteran British actor stopped to celebrate his victory with his TV son, fellow Golden Globe nominee Kieran Culkin, by planting a big kiss on his lips.

Even Cousin Greg himself, Nicholas Braun, couldn't help but give Cox a slap on the back as he smiled brightly following his co-star's win.

It also gave us this unbelievable moment between Cox and (secret?) Succession fan Jason Momoa -- showing off his toned arms in a black tank top -- who was as excited as Cox was as he helped direct him to the stage.

If you went back in time 20 years and someone asked you to describe Hollywood in 2020, show them this picture of Tim Cook looking at Brian Cox point to Jason Momoa's bicep. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/7cISIf9TjK — The Ringer (@ringer) January 6, 2020

Cox, who was up against Game of Thrones' Kit Harington, Mr. Robot's Rami Malek, The Crown's Tobias Menzies and Pose's Billy Porter, expressed shock during his acceptance speech, confessing that he felt the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) made a mistake by awarding him his first career Golden Globe. "I want to apologize to my fellow nominees for winning this," Cox deadpanned as he got to the mic.

Golden Globes 2020: Why 'Succession's Brian Cox Apologized For Winning Best Actor (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Golden Globes 2020: Why 'Succession's Brian Cox Apologized For Winning Best Actor (Exclusive)

Backstage, the 73-year-old actor told ET's Kevin Frazier that he didn't believe him when Frazier said he'd win his first Globe.

"You said I'd win it, yes. But I thought you were paid to say that!" Cox joked, adding that he felt the need to apologize to his fellow nominees in the category because "those guys are going through agony." "They're sitting there thinking, 'Is it going to be me? It's probably going to be Brian Cox. But is it going to be me?' So you owe them an apology for going through that. It's hell!"

Cox likened the experience to being one "hell of a party tonight." "It's a great show," he said of Succession's sudden awards success. "It's getting the credit it duly deserves in terms of [creator] Jesse [Armstrong]. It all comes back to Jesse."

And of course, Cox couldn't help but drop his character's famous NSFW catchphrase, "F**k off!" -- but in the most unexpected context.

"They don't understand why they love rich people having problems. They are actually embarrassed about it," he said of the audience's reaction to the Roy family, recalling a #MeToo event he attended where fans of the show came up to him and had one request. "One or two came up and said, 'Can you tell me to f**k off?' I said, 'Is that really appropriate at a #MeToo evening that a white dinosaur tells you to f**k off? Where the f**k is your head, ma'am?' But that's the show. That's what the show does. It's affected people in that way!"

Succession also took home the top drama prize at the Golden Globes and created several meme-worthy moments on social media, from Cousin Greg dancing to the show's catchy theme song...

Cousin Greg dancing to the Succession theme song is classic Cousin Greg pic.twitter.com/XLWOdUvyZT — KFC (@KFCBarstool) January 6, 2020

...to Sarah Snook, aka Shiv, having her Golden Globes moment onstage in a gorgeous black strapless Christian Siriano evening gown.

"It's a team show," Armstrong said when he went onstage to accept the award. "If you've ever appeared on the call sheet or in the titles of Succession, congratulations, we've won a Golden Globe!"

During the Globes ceremony, Braun posted a photo of him holding one of the two Golden Globes at his seat, with the caption, "What."

Nicholas Braun/Instagram

At the HBO after party, ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Culkin, where he revealed that his wife, Jazz Charton, was in the bathroom breast-pumping when his category, Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, came up.

"I'm there next to an empty chair going, 'She's pumping. I actually really hope I don't win right now... and I didn't and it was like, sweet!' And then it was our category and I was like, 'She's still not back.' And then we won and I got on stage and the whole time I'm just like, 'Is she still pumping?' She brought the hand pump, which takes longer... It was a lot. She got like three ounces," Culkin joked.

Let's all toast to Succession!

Succession follows the privileged, wealthy, dysfunctional family, the Roys, as they struggle to retain control of their media empire. The second season, which ended in September, saw Logan and his eldest son, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), battling for control. The series, which was largely snubbed for awards consideration in its freshman run, has already been renewed for a third season.

For more on the Golden Globes, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brian Cox on His Ruthless 'Succession' Role: 'Logan Doesn't Give a Sh*t' (Exclusive)

Golden Globes 2020: What to Expect This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery