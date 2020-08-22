James Gunn Reveals First Look at Margot Robbie and Idris Elba in 'The Suicide Squad'
It's time to meet The Suicide Squad. Or reacquaint ourselves, in the case of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang -- who both appeared in 2016's Suicide Squad -- though there are plenty more new faces in director James Gunn's sort of sequel, sort of reboot.
During Saturday's DC FanDome, Gunn virtually assembled his squad -- which also includes Idris Elba, Viola Davis, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Flula Borg, Peter Capaldi, Daniela Melchior, David Dastmalchian, Steve Agee, Mayling Ng, Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker -- to run down their roster and debut our first look at the movie.
"The Suicide Squad is by far the most fun I've ever had making a movie," Gunn said, revealing he was most excited to write for Harley Quinn but noting he wanted to include "great DC villains," whether they had actually been part of Task Force X in the comics or not.
As for who everyone is playing: We know the returning players -- like Davis' Amanda Waller and Kinnaman's Rick Flag, who return alongside Harley and Boomerang -- while it was revealed that Elba will portray the mercenary Bloodsport.
Gunn revealed the rest of his ensemble via a Task Force X roll call.
Here's your full lineup:
Steve Agee is King Shark
Flula Borg is Javelin
Juan Diego Botto is Presidente General Silvio Luna
Alice Braga is Sol Soria
Peter Capaldi is The Thinker
John Cena is Peacemaker
Joaquín Cosío is Mayor General Mateo Suarez
Jai Courtney is Captain Boomerang
David Dastmalchian is Polka-Dot Man
Pete Davidson is Blackguard
Viola Davis is Amanda Waller
Idris Elba is Bloodsport
Nathan Fillion is T.D.K.
Sean Gunn is Weasel
Jennifer Holland is Emilia Harcourt
Joel Kinnaman is Rick Flag
Daniela Melchior is Ratcatcher 2
Mayling Ng is Mongal
Storm Reid is Bloodsport's daughter, Tyla
Margot Robbie is Harley Quinn
Michael Rooker is Savant
Get to know the characters better -- and see a first look at the entire squad in costume and in action -- in the DC FanDome exclusive sneak peek below.
The Suicide Squad will hit theaters Aug. 6, 2021.
RELATED CONTENT:
New 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer Reveals Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah
Ezra Miller Teases Ben Affleck's Appearance in 'The Flash' Movie
Upcoming DC Movies From 'The Batman' to 'Wonder Woman 1984'