The Talk is back for season 12! And with two new co-hosts on the panel, the daytime TV show promises to bring a diverse view to its list of talked-about topics. ET joined this season's co-hosts, Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila, at their season 12 cookout to talk all things The Talk.

"We've got fellas, we shakin' up daytime," Sheryl said of their male and female panel.

"We do have a different panel than any other show in daytime right now," Jerry added.

And for newcomer Akbar, this season's cast is certainly unique.

"Yeah, there's two guys, two women, this is good. We're getting the 360 point of view, and I think that is going to add and shake up daytime like we've never seen before," he shared.

But even with the addition of two men to the cast, Sheryl and Amanda know who will be "right" at the end of the day when it comes to some of their more heated debates.

"See, all of the time Amanda and I will be right. Some of the time, Jerry and Akbar will be right," Sheryl said.

While they may have to agree to disagree on that, one thing's for sure, there will be a whole new dynamic at The Talk table.

"We're going to see that dynamic. How we see the world totally differently," Akbar explained. "And it's OK to be able to embrace the difference. I think you see that with the team here, we have difference, difference in height, different gender, different race. We come from so many different backgrounds, and I think it's OK to embrace that."

For returning host Amanda, she'll have more to balance than just this new dynamic on the show. As a contestant on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, Amanda will be dividing her time between the ballroom, The Talk set and her two-year-old son, Elvis, whom she shares with late husband Nick Cordero.

"I'm very lucky, my mom and dad came to my rescue yesterday, so they're gonna help me a lot, but I'm very good at compartmentalizing my life, so I feel like on paper it all works out," Amanda said of juggling it all. "I do have a lot of energy, and I'm honestly so excited to be here, I'm excited to be there, and we'll see how it goes."

Amanda also has the support of her co-hosts, who Sheryl calls a "family."

"We reached out, everybody reached out and, said, 'OK, anything we can do to jump in,' because we are family here, and we're going for the win. You know, that's why we did that," Sheryl shared.

Catch the all-new Talk family for season 12, weekdays at 2:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Talk's Jerry O'Connell Can't Wait to Work With Akbar Gbajabiamila

Jerry O'Connell Opens Up About Co-Hosting 'The Talk'

'The Talk' Announces Akbar Gbajabiamila as New Co-Host

'The Talk' Announces Akbar Gbajabiamila as New Co-Host This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery