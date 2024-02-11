The Thundermans are back!

During Super Bowl Sunday, ET is exclusively premiering the trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ film, The Thundermans Return, which picks up from the beloved Nickelodeon series and features the super-powered family taking on a whole new adventure!

After having the T-Force disbanded, the family attempts to return to normal life -- which means back to school for the kids.

However, when Max (Jack Griffo) and Phoebe (Kira Kosarin) are taken captive by the evil Dark Mayhem, it's up to the rest of their family: dad Hank (Chris Tallman), mom Barb (Rosa Blasi), Nora (Addison Riecke), Billy (Diego Velazquez), and Chloe (Maya Le Clark) to save them.

"It's what we do," Chloe tells the family.

Watch the full trailer below:

Paramount+

Here's the official synopsis:

"The Thundermans Return follows twins Phoebe and Max who are enjoying their superhero lifestyle in a new city, but when one ‘save’ goes awry, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville. While Hank and Barb enjoy their return, Chloe develops a new friend group, and Billy and Nora begin a normal high school life, Max and Phoebe are determined to regain their superhero status. The movie features the return of show favorites, including familiar locations, and new menacing supervillains."

The Thundermans ran for four seasons on Nickelodeon, from 2013-18, and won Favorite TV Show at the 2016 Kids' Choice Awards.

The Thundermans Return premieres Thursday, March 7, streaming on Paramount+ and airing at 7 p.m. PT/ET on Nickelodeon.

