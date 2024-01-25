ET has an exclusive first look at the star-studded cast of The Tiger's Apprentice doing their thing in the recording booth.

The Raman Hui-directed animated film features Jo Koy, Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Bowen Yang and Brandon Soo Hoo. As Hui tells it, The Tiger's Apprentice tells the story of a teenager, Tom Lee (Soo Hoo), who finds a magical world. He learns to become the Guardian and then works with the 12 Zodiacs to protect the world.

"Who dares wake the empress, Nü Kua?" Liu can be seen in the recording booth voicing her character.

Oh, the Grey's Anatomy star, is animated herself in the recording booth playing the role of Mistral.

According to the film's synopsis, the feature-length animated film is based on the popular children's book series of the same name by Laurence Yep. Tom is a Chinese-American teenager whose life changes forever when he discovers he is part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians.

With guidance from a mythical tiger named Hu (Golding), Tom trains to take on Loo (Yeoh), a force that is as powerful as a Guardian but has evil intentions to use magic to destroy humanity. To have a fighting chance against Loo, Tom must reunite all 12 Zodiac animal warriors and master his own newly discovered powers.

The first trailer dropped last week, which shows Tom as a high school student in San Francisco getting bullied. But the tables are quickly turned when he fends off said bully by using magical powers that come as a surprise to him. Tom is then approached by Hu, the film's mythical tiger, and it's Hu who reveals to Tom that his grandmother was a Guardian whose mission was to protect all of humanity. And now it's Tom's turn to play the role of savior.

The Tiger's Apprentice streams Feb. 2 on Paramount+.

