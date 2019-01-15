Jimmy Fallon heads to Puerto Rico!

Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show took viewers on an exciting trip to Puerto Rico in an effort to rebuild and raise awareness following the devastating hurricane that hit the island in September of 2017.

The special featured a slew of celebrity cameos, and showcased the country's culture and natural beauty. Fallon got the opportunity to join Lin-Manuel Miranda for a special Hamilton performance at the Luis A. Ferré Performing Arts Center. All profits from the Broadway musical's Puerto Rico run will go to the Flamboyan Arts Fund, which Miranda co-launched to preserve, amplify and sustain the arts in the country.

He also had an emotional interview with Miranda, where he spoke about reviving his role as Alexander Hamilton, and why he decided to bring his passion project to the island.

"We had the dress rehearsal last night, and there's a song in the show called 'Hurricane,'" Miranda said. "I could barely get through it last night because it is about that. You know, what I remember from Hurricane Maria was so vividly was the quiet. It was, like, literally, not being able to hear from the island in the sort of immediate aftermath.And the opening line of that song is, 'In the eye of a hurricane, there's quiet.'"

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank

I got it on the first coat flip, so, I am not gonna retake this... shot! No I’m NOT gonna retake this... shot! #HamiltonPR#TonightShowPuertoRicopic.twitter.com/BOLbr0EpSi — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) January 15, 2019

Fallon and The Roots' Tariq Trotter also tackled the famous El Monstruo, the world's second-longest zip line.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank

The Tonight Show band and its host next danced with rapper Bad Bunny as he sang "Mia" in San Juan's historic district.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank

The show also featured a performance by legendary singer Jose Feliciano and Ozuna, as well as an interview with chef-activist Jose Andres, who led a grass-roots effort to feed residents after the storm.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank

Miranda kicked off Hamilton's Puerto Rico run this past weekend, tearing up as he brought his father, Luis, onstage on opening night.

“No one moved more mountains than him,” he told the crowd of his father, who was running the production, and during curtain call, gave him a sweet hug. The actor opened up more about his father's contributions at a press conference backstage following the sold-out performance, telling reporters that "bringing my father out on stage tonight" was the moment he "savored the most."

“No one’s worked harder than him,” Lin-Manuel said. “I really thought there was moments he was not going to survive. My dad’s worked in politics and been the most efficient guy in the room his entire career -- the whole thing was a test for this. Him getting applause was the highlight of my night.”

Gladys Vega/Getty Images for 'Hamilton'

ET also spoke with Bad Bunny in November, where he opened up about representing his home country and collaborating with well-known American artists.

Watch the video below to hear what he shared.

