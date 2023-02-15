'The Traitors' Star Reza Farahan to Miss Reunion Filming Due to Father's Death (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen is set to host a reunion for Peacock’s The Traitors on Friday, Feb. 17, in New York City, and one cast member will be noticeably missing — Reza Farahan.
The Shahs of Sunset star’s father, Manoochehr Farahan, died on Feb. 4 and Reza is choosing to stay in Los Angeles with his family and friends, ET has learned.
Reza recently took to Instagram to share a photo of his father with the caption, “RIP baba joon🕊️ I love you dad.”
Reza and his family held a memorial at the Braemar Country Club where roughly 75 people showed up to pay their respects — including Shah’s of Sunset star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi, who posted a photo from the ceremony.
The Traitors is hosted by Alan Cumming and set in the Scottish Highlands. The show quickly became the number one original reality series on Peacock, which dropped all 10 episodes of the first season on Jan. 12 of the celeb-feud competition that had reality stars and civilians vying for a grand prize of up to $250,000.
Reality TV fans saw several familiar faces during the season, including The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr., The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill’s Brandi Glanville, Survivor’s Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Big Brother’s Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly, Below Deck’s Kate Chastain and others.
Peacock has renewed the reality show competition for a second season and the season 1 reunion special will stream on Feb. 28.
