The stakes are high for the titular Umbrella Academy, who find themselves face to face with the Sparrow Academy in the season 3 trailer for the hit Netflix series.

After putting a stop to the 1963 doomsday scare, the misfit family of superheroes attempted to return home to the present after convincing themselves they prevented the apocalypse and fixed the timeline once and for all.

However, it’s not long before they realize things didn’t go exactly as planned, and when they arrive “home,” there’s a new gang of smarter, more stylish avengers living in the mansion. And it’s not long before the two academies find themselves in a violent face-off.

But this being The Umbrella Academy, there’s even more at stake than some inter-academy squabble.

In addition to the returning stars, Elliot Page as Viktor, Tom Hooper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, and Justin H. Min as Ben, season 3 also welcomes Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Britne Oldford as Fei, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane and Cazzie David as Jayme, the newest members of the Hargreeves family led by Sir Reginald (Colm Feore) and Grace (Jordan Claire Robbins).

Also joining this season is Euphoria breakout Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton in a “really, really cool” undisclosed role. “[Producers] Steve Blackman and Jeff King did an amazing job on writing my character and I can’t wait for you to see how he came to life,” he told ET about joining the series.

Meanwhile, and understandably, the introduction of the Sparrows are going to leave some of the Umbrella members a bit salty. “Their egos are gonna be bruised irrevocably,” Sheehan previously told ET about the state of the fragile Hargreeves family moving forward. “There they were thinking they were this sort of unique band of snowflakes.”

Hopper added at the time, “It’s interesting. We don’t know if these kids are part of all the kids who were born the same day… We don’t know who they are.”

While the reveal of the Sparrows at the end of season 2 may have been a big twist at the time, especially to fans not familiar with the graphic novels, Castañeda said that Blackman was always planning to introduce the characters. “Sparrow Academy was something that was brought up to me at the first season gathering, before we even shot any single frame,” the actor shared.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 premieres June 22 on Netflix.

