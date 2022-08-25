‘The Umbrella Academy’ Renewed for Fourth and Final Season on Netflix

The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for its fourth and final season, Netflix revealed on Thursday. Creator Steve Blackman, however, promised to end the celebrated superhero drama with “an amazing story.”

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” Blackman shared. “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Set to return for the final season are Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore. Additional cast will be announced at a later date.

Family meeting, Brellies: We're going on a fourth and final adventure. ☂️🖤 pic.twitter.com/0zOYDb6Jwm — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) August 25, 2022

While The Umbrella Academy is drawing to a close, Blackman has extended his creative partnership with Netflix and will be writing and producing several new projects for the streaming platform. Among them is Horizon Zero Dawn and Orbital.

“Horizon Zero Dawn and Orbital are elevated, event-level projects grounded in characters that fans will love and relate to, which are hallmarks of Irish Cowboy productions,” said Blackman. “We’re thrilled to be working with Netflix and all of our partners on developing these ground-breaking stories.”

