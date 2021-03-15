'The Voice': Anna Grace Earns a 4-Chair Turn After a Shout-Out From a Former Winner
Another impressive four-chair turn put the coaches in competition mode on Monday's The Voice!
Milwaukee native Anna Grace said she was inspired to shake off her fears about singing in public and try out for the competition show after suffering a health scare as a teenager. "I'm so excited to see what it feels like to really perform," the 20-year-old hopeful told cameras, adding that she has a particular admiration for season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli.
Little did she know that The Voice had a surprise in store: a shout-out from the Team Kelly Clarkson winner herself! "Your story is so inspiring, I hope you kill it out there," Brynn told Anna in a video message. "I'm here cheering you on!"
The message of support gave Anna some extra motivation, and she wowed the coaches with her rendition of Billie Eilish's "My Future," earning a four-chair turn.
"You made such cool choices musically," John Legend raved. "It was really, really cool."
Nick Jonas agreed, calling Anna one of the best singers of season 20 so far. "You're phenomenal, I love your voice, and it would be an honor to coach you," he added.
However, much to the surprise of the panel, Anna chose to follow in Brynn's footsteps, joining Team Kelly. "I thought you were gonna pick John!" her new coach exclaimed.
"Anna's not the typical Voice singer," Kelly remarked after the surprise. "It's, like, very intense and quirky and cool, so I'm loving it. I'm the queen of four-chairs!"
As The Voice kicked off its 20th season, celebrating 10 years on the air, ET sat down with the coaches, who all noted that there's still something thrilling about the show's "captivating" blind audition process that fans love to watch.
"It's all about the talent and not the aesthetic, right off the bat," Kelly explained. "It's a really interesting thing to just hear something and be moved by it and turn around and go, 'What?!'"
In fact, the performer and talk show host shared that the Blinds for season 20 "were my favorite Blinds to shoot. Like, it was so much fun. I literally kept coming home, thinking on my drive home, 'I can't believe I get paid to just go and hang out and it's really fun.'"
"We're so fortunate we get to do what we love to do and we're so fortunate that we have art as such as an outlet for us creatively and emotionally," John said, also sharing his gratitude for the crew that makes their production a possibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's not just a job, because we actually enjoy doing it. It's fun to be around our coworkers and we get to make music with people who have dreams and are inspired and that's exciting."
The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below.
