Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are welcoming some fresh faces to season 23 of The Voice!
The NBC singing competition released their first promo for the upcoming season on Wednesday, in which seasoned vets Kelly and Blake -- who won his ninth Voice title on Tuesday with country singer Bryce Leatherwood -- welcome first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.
"How do you feel about the new coaches, Blake?" Kelly asks in the clip.
"Who are they again?" Blake teases.
As for the new guys, Niall dares to ask the Cowboy, "Do you think I could beat you in your final season?" Blake announced earlier this year that season 23 will be his last.
When Blake answers with a resolute "No," Niall responds, "Wow, strong words from a big man."
Chance goes for wordplay, asking the always-competitive Kelly -- returning for her first season since winning with Girl Named Tom in season 21 -- if she thinks there's a chance he could be the Voice's next victor.
"I think my biggest competition is probably Kelly," Chance admits. "But I'ma still win, though."
ET spoke with first-time coach Camila Cabello before the season 22 live shows, where she offered some advice to Niall and Chance.
"I just think they're both gonna be so fun and they both have so much personality and are just so grounded and have such great senses of humor," Camila praised. "I think it'll be really fun to see their chemistry with Blake, too, and Kelly."
As for John Legend, who is also taking a break from the show in season 23, he joked, "I probably have too much advice" for the incoming coaches.
"If they have questions, call me!" he added. "Chance, you know how to reach me. Niall, you don't know how to reach me, but you can find me. I'll have lots of advice for them."
The Voice season 23 premieres Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
