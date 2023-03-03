'The Voice': Blake Shelton Gets Blocked on Season 23's First 4-Chair Turn!
'The Voice': Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper’s Strategy to Bea…
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's Boyfriend Dralin Carswell Arres…
Erika Jayne on Finding ‘Peace’ After Legal Troubles and ‘RHOBH’ …
Justin Bieber Makes His First Public Appearance Since Canceling …
Matthew McConaughey's Kids Look So Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet O…
Watch Michael B. Jordan Call Out Former Classmate Who Made Fun o…
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Reveal If Baby Tristan Will Get …
Hoda Kotb’s Absence from ‘Today’ Show Due to ‘Family Health Matt…
Savannah Guthrie Leaves ‘Today’ Early as Hoda Kotb’s Absence Rem…
'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed’s Ex Rose Exposes Him for His Alleged Li…
Rickey Smiley Gets Choked Up Revealing Drug Use May Have Caused …
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why It's Been Hard to Blend Her Kids…
Alex Murdaugh Trial: Disgraced Attorney Found Guilty of Murderin…
'Chicago Fire' Addresses Taylor Kinney's Absence in New Episode
'True Lies’ Stars Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga on Tom Arnold’s…
'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' Star Tim Norman Sentenced to Life in …
Chaka Khan Shares Her Biggest Life Lessons Ahead of Turning 70 (…
Rebel Wilson 'Collapsed' After Fairytale Proposal to Ramona Agru…
Watch True Thompson and Dream Kardashian Dance to a Kanye West C…
The Voice is back and the contestants are better than ever!
On Friday, NBC shared a sneak peek at Monday's season 23 premiere, giving fans a glimpse of the season's first four-chair turn -- which features a big block from a new coach.
In the clip, NOIVAS takes the stage with his guitar for a powerful performance of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come" that has all four coaches turning their chairs and on their feet for a standing ovation. However, Chance the Rapper seizes his opportunity, and throws down the block on reigning champ Blake Shelton.
"You are an incomparable talent," Chance raves of the performance. "I would love to give you the platform to show yourself to the world."
After praising NOIVAS' talent, however, Chance turns to see if Blake knew that it was him who hit the block button.
"Yes!" Blake replies. "Because your smile, from ear to ear, when you looked at me!"
"I'm really taking it in this season," the country star added. "Even the blocks, I appreciate that, because you're threatened by me."
Fellow coaches Niall Horan and Kelly Clarkson also get themselves in the mix, with newcomer Niall trying to imitate Blake's signature finger point, while Kelly pitches, "I don't know if you know this, but I've won this show a few times. And I have a TV show, if you want to perform on a TV show!"
Watch the full audition below and tune in Monday to see who he picks!
ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for The Cowboy's last go-round.
"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."
However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.
"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."
As for the show's new coaches, Niall and Chance said they were ready to put in the work against the Team Blake dynasty.
"It's been awesome," Chance said of joining the show. "Kelly's very, very sweet, very nice to me. And Blake is... here."
The Voice season 23 premieres Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Voice' Coaches Talk Blake Shelton's Final Season
Blake Shelton Reflects on 'Unbelievable' 23 Seasons on 'The Voice'
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Sweetest Moments on 'The Voice'