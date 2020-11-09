'The Voice': Blake Shelton Reveals His Political Aspirations

Blake Shelton is already "King ofThe Voice" -- but is he getting ready to run for political office?

The season 19 Battle Rounds kicked off on Monday, with the coaches pitting their team members against each other in show-stopping vocal duels, but during a commercial break, Shelton was distracted by current events -- and thinking about a possible career change.

"I'm gonna quit all TV and music and run for mayor of Tishomingo, Oklahoma," he mused. "Only reason I haven't run for mayor yet is, I'm afraid I'd lose and that would be incredibly embarrassing."

"Maybe my mom would vote for me, that's one," he added, as fellow coach John Legend cracked up.

Shelton could probably earn another vote from his season 19 celebrity mentor, Kane Brown, who joined his fellow country superstar in the studio to work with Team Blake.

"I love The Voice," Brown raved. "My dream that nobody knows about was to be on The Voice and sing 'Ol' Red' and get on Blake's Shelton's team. It's so great to be here."

"I can't believe I have Kane Brown here with me," Shelton teased Brown as the pair prepared to work with country trio Worth the Wait and singer Taryn Papa. "Literally, besides me, you're the hottest thing in country music."

"What'd you get, Sexiest Man of the Year or something like that?" Brown fired back.

Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani on Bringing ‘Female Energy’ to ‘The Voice’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani on Bringing ‘Female Energy’ to ‘The Voice’ (Exclusive)

The Voice looks a little different this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with safety glass distancing the coaches and team members and separate performances spaces on stage for the Battle Rounds. But the biggest change for Shelton is welcoming back his now-fiancée, Gwen Stefani.

"Having Gwen back is very comforting to all the coaches," Blake shared ahead of the season. "We were all able to just go back to the game we already knew. We all know how to play each other at this thing. It felt like the old gang got back together again, and we're having a blast."

"I think that being able to sit down and watch a show that's so inspiring and will bring inspiration to people, it will definitely bring joy," Gwen agreed. "Music is the heartbeat of human beings, so I feel really blessed to be here and to be a part of that and to be able to connect around America on the TV."

"Maybe the reason there's so much talent is that a lot of people are kind of paused and they get to kind of, you know, follow the dream in a way they didn't get to because maybe they're working or they were in school," she added. "I think there's kind of a different kind of group of people this time because of the opportunity that we are all paused in the world right now."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more on this season in the video below.

‘The Voice’ Returns for Season 19 Despite the Judges Battling Personal Struggles This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice': Gwen Enlists a Country Legend to Beat Blake

'The Voice' Bloopers: Blake Saves Gwen From a Wardrobe Malfunction!

'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson Is Stunned by a Cover of Her Own Song

Related Gallery