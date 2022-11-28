Brayden Lape continues to wow coach Blake Shelton on season 22 of The Voice!

The 16-year-old took the stage during Monday's Top 10 live show to perform "Homesick" by Kane Brown, and had the coaches in awe at his laid-back demeanor and impressive vocals.

"Absolutely delightful!" Camila Cabello raved of the performance. "You glided over that, that's probably my favorite performance of yours."

"That chorus fit you like a glove," Gwen Stefani agreed, marveling, "Every performance that you do, it's similar, but it's so engaging. You're so calm!"

But it was coach Blake who had the most praise for Brayden, saying how exciting it's been to watch the teen performer "develop vocally and artistically in front of our eyes."

"As you start to get confidence, you're gonna get way too big for us to ever get to come back on this show," the Cowboy added with a laugh, inspiring Camila to chime in, "But hopefully not literally, because you're way too tall!"

"You combine a great performance like that with the 'it thing' that you already have, the world is yours, man," Blake added.

Last week, the teen wowed the coaches with his rendition of Sam Hunt's version of "Come Over" by Kenny Chesney.

"He's so naturally gifted," Blake praised, while Gwen got right to the point, raving about how Brayden was "so gorgeous and so tall."

"There's just something about you. You don't really have to do much, and that's rare," Gwen added. "I want you to remember that about yourself, because you're 16 and you're only gonna get to know yourself better."

"You just have that thing, she's right," Blake agreed. "You have a solid country voice that's different, that's unique, and you have a future in country music. Not to mention your future on this show."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!

