Carter Rubin has wowed the coaches all season long on The Voice-- and Monday's live shows were no different!

The 15-year-old crooner took the stage to show off his jaw-dropping range once again, with a cover of Mariah Carey's "Hero" that left coach Gwen Stefani brushing back tears.

"I'm just so honored to get to know you," Gwen gushed. "You're so talented -- he just turned 15, he was 14 a second ago -- and it's so fun to watch you shine and know that you're good at that. And not only good, but like, mind-blowingly good!"

"And just to be here, for America to see, I have tears in my eyes," she added. "Thank you for choosing me. You're so inspiring."

You’re such an incredible human @carterjrubin!! I’m in tears right now 😭 thank you for sharing that with us!! gx #TeamGwen#VoiceKnockouts — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) November 24, 2020

Carter last impressed the coaches in the Knockouts, singing a powerful rendition of "You Say" by Lauren Daigle that brought the coaches to their feet in a standing ovation. All except Kelly Clarkson, who was practically crumpled in her chair.

"Oh my god, OK," she said as the 14-year-old crooner concluded his performance. "Like, I can't breathe."

"Carter, I thought my makeup artist was gonna have to come out here and fix everything that's happening to me right now," Kelly marveled. "That's like a finale performance. It broke me in the most amazing of ways. And I'm still, like, about to cry about it."

The Voice looks a little different this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with safety glass distancing the coaches and team members and separate performance spaces on stage for the Battle and Knockout Rounds. But Stefani noted ahead of the season how excited the coaches were to be back in any capacity, bringing some music and joy into people's lives.

"I think that being able to sit down and watch a show that's so inspiring and will bring inspiration to people, it will definitely bring joy," she noted. "Music is the heartbeat of human beings, so I feel really blessed to be here and to be a part of that and to be able to connect around America on the TV."