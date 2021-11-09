'The Voice': How to Vote for the Season 21 Instant Save
The Voice season 21 live shows are here and it's time for fans to vote!
Following the Top 20 performances on Monday night, Tuesday's live show features the announcement of the Top 13 -- including the winner of last week's Comeback Singer vote, who will compete against one remaining competitor from each team for the first Instant Save of the season.
During Tuesday's show, when host Carson Daly makes the announcement that Instant Save voting is open, fans can vote for their favorite artist by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceSave. The winning artist will be announced at the end of the show and will continue on to next week's lives.
See which artists will be competing in the Instant Save below and cast your vote for your favorite!
TEAM KELLY - Hailey Mia
TEAM LEGEND - Samuel Harness
TEAM ARIANA - Bella DeNapoli & Vaughn Mugol
TEAM BLAKE - Peedy Chavis
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
